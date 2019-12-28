BOXING

9 p.m.: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Football

Noon: Camping World Bowl, Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (WXLV)

Noon: Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs. Memphis (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU (ESPN; ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio State (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

11:30 a.m.: Brown at Duke (ESPN2)

Noon: Central Michigan at Purdue (Big Ten)

Noon: Long Beach State at Florida (SEC)

Noon: American at Georgetown (FS1)

1:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Tennessee (WFMY)

1:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: North Alabama at Florida State (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: Central Arkansas at Marquette (FS1)

4 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Florida International at Minnesota (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Louisiana-Monroe at Butler (FS1)

5 p.m.: William Peace at UNC Greensboro (ESPN3)

6 p.m.: Midland at Creighton (FS1)

Women’s basketball

1 p.m.: Yale at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: High Point at Campbell (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Indiana (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland (Big Ten)

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: IIHF, Slovakia vs. Finland (NHL)

1 p.m.: IIHF, Canada vs. Russia (NHL)

NHL

7 p.m.: Washington at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Toronto (NHL)

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.: Harlequins vs. Leicester (NBC Sports)

1 p.m.: Leinster vs. Munster (ESPNews)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Everton at Newcastle United (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City (WXII)

2:30 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Burnley (WXII)

TENNIS

4 p.m.: Hawaii Open (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments