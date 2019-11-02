AUTO RACING

1:55 p.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNews)

4:55 p.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPNews)

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity qualifying (CNBC)

7 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (CNBC)

8:30 p.m.: Xfinity, O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (NBC Sports)

BOXING

6 p.m.: Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev (WXLVD2)

9 p.m.: Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Cuellar (FS2)

10:30 p.m.: Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Brian Castaño vs. Wale Omotoso (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Old Dominion at UNC Greensboro (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Campbell at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

Volleyball

4 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Citadel (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska (Big Ten)

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: Bermuda Championship (Golf)

4:30 p.m.: Invesco QQQ Championship (Golf)

8 p.m.: LPGA, Taiwan Swinging Skirts (Golf)

10:30 p.m.: HSBC Champions (Golf)

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup (WXII)

NBA

7 p.m.: Denver at Orlando (NBA)

8:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Golden State (Fox Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: New Jersey at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia (NHL)

RUGBY

5 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)

Noon: World Cup, England vs. South Africa (re-air) (WXII)

SOCCER

8:25 a.m.: Manchester United at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

10:30 a.m.: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1)

10:30 a.m.: Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

10:55 a.m.: Southampton at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

11 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Arsenal (CNBC)

1:25 p.m.: Chelsea at Watford (NBC Sports)

1:30 p.m.: Hertha Berlin at Union Berlin (FS1)

3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Haiti vs. France (FS2)

6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. United States (FS2)

6:55 p.m.: Tigres at Querétaro (UNI)

8:55 p.m.: Santos Laguna at America (UNI)

10:30 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Chile vs. South Korea (FS2)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

6:30 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Pro Challenge (Tennis)

11:30 a.m.: Paris Masters (Tennis)

Early Sunday

3:30 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

