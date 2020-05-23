HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.: Doosan Bears at Samsung Lions (ESPN)

Early Sunday

12:55 a.m.: Hanwha Eagles at NC Dinos (ESPN)

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Wolfsburg (FS1)

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS2)

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich (FS1)

TENNIS

Noon: UTR Pro Match Series (Fox Sports South, Tennis)

