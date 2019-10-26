AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (CNBC)

10 a.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck qualifying (FS1)

10:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNews)

12:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

1:30 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck, NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 (FS1)

1:55 p.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPNews)

4:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup qualifying (NBC Sports)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Hockey

6 p.m.: Lake Superior at Notre Dame (NHL)

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: High Point at Radford (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Syracuse (ACC Extra)

Volleyball

2 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue (Big Ten)

GOLF

8 a.m.: EPGA, Portugal Masters (Golf)

3 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

10:30 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

8 p.m.: World Series, Houston at Washington (WGHP)

NBA

5 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee (NBA)

7:30 p.m.: Boston at New York (NBA)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix (NBA)

NHL

1 p.m.: Chicago at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Calgary at Winnipeg (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

4 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. New Zealand (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: World Cup, England vs. New Zealand (taped) (WXII)

Early Sunday

5 a.m.: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)

SKATING

4:30 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix (WXII)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: Aston Villa at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

9:20 a.m.: Borussia Dortmund at Schalke (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: Everton at Brighton & Hove (NBC Sports)

12:20 p.m.: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: Chelsea at Burnley (WXII)

3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. Canada (FS2)

6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Ecuador vs. Australia (FS2)

7:55 p.m.: Puebla at America (UNI)

9:55 p.m.: Cruz Azul at Tigres UANL (UNI)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open and Elite Trophy (Tennis)

12:30 p.m.: Mercer Classic (Tennis)

Early Sunday

1 a.m.: Elite Trophy (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

