AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (CNBC)
10 a.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck qualifying (FS1)
10:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNews)
12:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
1:30 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck, NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 (FS1)
1:55 p.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPNews)
4:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup qualifying (NBC Sports)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Hockey
6 p.m.: Lake Superior at Notre Dame (NHL)
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: High Point at Radford (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Syracuse (ACC Extra)
Volleyball
2 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue (Big Ten)
GOLF
8 a.m.: EPGA, Portugal Masters (Golf)
3 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
10:30 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
8 p.m.: World Series, Houston at Washington (WGHP)
NBA
5 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee (NBA)
7:30 p.m.: Boston at New York (NBA)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix (NBA)
NHL
1 p.m.: Chicago at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Calgary at Winnipeg (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
4 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. New Zealand (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: World Cup, England vs. New Zealand (taped) (WXII)
Early Sunday
5 a.m.: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)
SKATING
4:30 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix (WXII)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: Aston Villa at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
9:20 a.m.: Borussia Dortmund at Schalke (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: Everton at Brighton & Hove (NBC Sports)
12:20 p.m.: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: Chelsea at Burnley (WXII)
3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. Canada (FS2)
6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Ecuador vs. Australia (FS2)
7:55 p.m.: Puebla at America (UNI)
9:55 p.m.: Cruz Azul at Tigres UANL (UNI)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open and Elite Trophy (Tennis)
12:30 p.m.: Mercer Classic (Tennis)
Early Sunday
1 a.m.: Elite Trophy (Tennis)
