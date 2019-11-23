AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.: FIA, Ad Diriyah ePrix (FS1)
BOXING
7 p.m.: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores (FS2)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Virginia vs. Massachusetts (ESPNews)
Noon: Bucknell at Syracuse (ACC)
Noon: DePaul at Boston College (ACC Extra)
Noon: Florida A&M at Seton Hall (FS2)
1 p.m.: Little Rock at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: St. Francis (Pa.) at Florida State (ACC)
2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at High Point (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Robert Morris at Marquette (FS2)
4 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Providence (FS2)
8 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Purdue (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
1 p.m: Florida State at Illinois-Chicago (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Duquesne at Pittsburgh (ACC Extra)
GOLF
2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)
4 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)
Early Sunday
1:30 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.: OHL, Mississauga at Ottawa (NHL)
NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
9 p.m.: New Orleans at Utah (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Florida at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Montreal (NHL)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United (NBC Sports)
8:55 a.m.: Juventus at Atalanta (ESPNews)
9:30 a.m.: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Borussia Monchengladbach at Union Berlin (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Southampton (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: Chelsea at Manchester City (WXII)
7:55 p.m.: San Luis vs. Cruz Azul (UNI)
9:55 p.m.: Pumas UNAM at Pachuca (UNI)
