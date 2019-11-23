AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.: FIA, Ad Diriyah ePrix (FS1)

BOXING

7 p.m.: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores (FS2)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Virginia vs. Massachusetts (ESPNews)

Noon: Bucknell at Syracuse (ACC)

Noon: DePaul at Boston College (ACC Extra)

Noon: Florida A&M at Seton Hall (FS2)

1 p.m.: Little Rock at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: St. Francis (Pa.) at Florida State (ACC)

2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at High Point (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Robert Morris at Marquette (FS2)

4 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Providence (FS2)

8 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Purdue (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

1 p.m: Florida State at Illinois-Chicago (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Duquesne at Pittsburgh (ACC Extra)

GOLF

2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)

4 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)

Early Sunday

1:30 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: OHL, Mississauga at Ottawa (NHL)

NBA

7 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

9 p.m.: New Orleans at Utah (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Florida at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Montreal (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United (NBC Sports)

8:55 a.m.: Juventus at Atalanta (ESPNews)

9:30 a.m.: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Borussia Monchengladbach at Union Berlin (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Southampton (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: Chelsea at Manchester City (WXII)

7:55 p.m.: San Luis vs. Cruz Azul (UNI)

9:55 p.m.: Pumas UNAM at Pachuca (UNI)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments