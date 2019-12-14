BOXING

9 p.m.: Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (ESPN)

COLLEGES

Football

Noon: FCS, Illinois State at North Dakota (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia (WFMY)

8 p.m.: Heisman Trophy Ceremony (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

11:30 a.m.: Never Forget Tribute Classic, Mississippi State vs. Kansas State (ESPNU)

Noon: Oregon at Michigan (WFMY)

Noon: Eastern Kentucky at Louisville (ACC)

Noon: Michigan State at Oakland (ESPN2)

Noon: Southern at Butler (FS1)

1 p.m.: Syracuse at Georgetown (WGHP)

1:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Arkansas (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Miami (ACC)

2 p.m.: Never Forget Tribute Classic, Delaware vs. Villanova (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Ill.-Chicago at DePaul (FS1)

2 p.m.: Alabama at Penn State (Big Ten)

3 p.m.: UCLA at Notre Dame (WXLV)

3 p.m.: Memphis at Tennessee (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Lamar at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

3 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at Mississippi (SEC)

4 p.m.: Xavier at Wake Forest (ACC)

4 p.m.: St. Louis vs. Auburn (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Rutgers (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Kentucky (ESPN)

5 p.m.: College of Charleston at Richmond (NBC Sports)

6 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Wichita State (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Old Dominion at Illinois (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Stanford vs. San Jose State (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Stony Brook at Providence (FS1)

10 p.m.: Gonzaga at Arizona (ESPN2)

Volleyball

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)

10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)

FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: Pop Warner Super Bowl, New Jersey vs. Arizona (ESPNU)

GOLF

Noon: QBE Shootout (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: Presidents Cup (WXII)

6 p.m.: Presidents Cup (Golf)

HOCKEY

7 p.m.: Women, Canada vs. United States (NBC Sports)

NBA

5 p.m.: San Antonio at Phoenix (NBA)

7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Toronto (NBA)

NHL

4 p.m.: Carolina at Calgary (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Detroit at Montreal (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Watford at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Mainz (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea vs. Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

12:20 p.m.: FIFA Club World Cup, Monterrey vs. Al Sadd (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Southampton (WXII)

