AFL
5 a.m.: Richmond vs. Brisbane (FS2)
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPNews)
11 a.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
Noon: Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports)
1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
3 p.m.: Xfinity, Indiana 250 (NBC Sports)
GOLF
7 a.m.: EPGA, European Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
4:30 p.m.: Jockey Club Derby and Jockey Club Oak (WXII)
LACROSSE
6 p.m.: PLL, Chaos vs. Whipsnakes (NBC Sports)
MLB
4 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston (FS1)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Mets (FS1)
7:15 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
SOCCER
3:30 p.m.: MLS, New England at New York City (UNI)
TENNIS
4 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN)
