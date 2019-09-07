AFL

5 a.m.: Richmond vs. Brisbane (FS2)

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPNews)

11 a.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

Noon: Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports)

1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: Xfinity, Indiana 250 (NBC Sports)

GOLF

7 a.m.: EPGA, European Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

4:30 p.m.: Jockey Club Derby and Jockey Club Oak (WXII)

LACROSSE

6 p.m.: PLL, Chaos vs. Whipsnakes (NBC Sports)

MLB

4 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston (FS1)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Mets (FS1)

7:15 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

9 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.: MLS, New England at New York City (UNI)

TENNIS

4 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN)

