AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPNews)

4:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (NBC Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, Federated Auto Parts 400 (NBC Sports)

BOXING

8:30 p.m.: Jeison Rosario vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev (FS2)

10:30 p.m.: Peter Quillin vs. Alfredo Angulo (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: East Tennessee at High Point (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

Women’s soccer

7:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville (ACC Extra)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: EPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)

Midnight: Shinhan Donghae Open (Golf)

NHL

2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Columbus (NHL)

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Philadelphia (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: Tottenham at Leicester City (NBC Sports)

9:55 a.m.: Watford at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: Brighton at Newcastle (WXII)

3:30 p.m.: MLS, San Jose at Atlanta (UNI)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Moselle Open (Tennis)

1 p.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Wuhan Open (Tennis)

