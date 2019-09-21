AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPNews)
4:30 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (NBC Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup, Federated Auto Parts 400 (NBC Sports)
BOXING
8:30 p.m.: Jeison Rosario vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev (FS2)
10:30 p.m.: Peter Quillin vs. Alfredo Angulo (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: East Tennessee at High Point (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
Women’s soccer
7:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville (ACC Extra)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: EPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)
Midnight: Shinhan Donghae Open (Golf)
NHL
2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Columbus (NHL)
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Philadelphia (NHL)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: Tottenham at Leicester City (NBC Sports)
9:55 a.m.: Watford at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: Brighton at Newcastle (WXII)
3:30 p.m.: MLS, San Jose at Atlanta (UNI)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Moselle Open (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Wuhan Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.