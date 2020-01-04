COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports Carolinas)

Noon: N.C. State at Clemson (ACC)

Noon: Indiana at Maryland (WGHP)

Noon: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

Noon: LSU at Tennessee (ESPNU)

Noon: Creighton at Butler (FS1)

1 p.m.: Georgia at Memphis (WFMY)

2 p.m.: Florida State at Louisville (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia (Fox Sports South)

2 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette (WGHP)

2 p.m.: Missouri at Kentucky (SEC)

2 p.m.: Connecticut at South Florida (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Iowa at Penn State (Big Ten)

2 p.m.: Providence at DePaul (FS1)

2 p.m.: Long Island at Mount St. Mary’s (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Mississippi at Wichita State (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tulane (CBS Sports)

4:30 p.m.: High Point at Radford (ESPN+)

4:30 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi State (SEC)

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACC)

6 p.m.: Alabama at Florida (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Boise State at Nevada (CBS Sports)

6 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: UNCG at Wofford (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC)

8 p.m.: Duke at Miami (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Texas at Baylor (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Bradley at Northern Iowa (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: SMU at Vanderbilt (SEC)

10 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV (ESPNU)

10 p.m.: San Diego State at Utah State (CBS Sports)

Women’s basketball

Noon: VCU at Rhode Island (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Concord at UNCG (ESPN3)

4 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska (Big Ten)

Football

11:30 a.m.: Armed Forces Bowl, Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane (ESPN)

GOLF

4 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (WXII)

6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: All-American Bowl (WXII)

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, semifinal (NHL)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship, semifinal (NHL)

NBA

8:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Dallas (Fox Sports Southeast)

NFL

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Houston (WXLV, ESPN)

8:15 p.m.: Tennessee at New England (WFMY)

NHL

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Vegas (NHL)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Montreal (NHL)

RUGBY

8 a.m.: Glasgow vs. Benetton (ESPNews)

10 a.m.: Gloucester vs. Bath (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

6 p.m.: ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

Early Sunday

3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

