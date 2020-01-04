COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports Carolinas)
Noon: N.C. State at Clemson (ACC)
Noon: Indiana at Maryland (WGHP)
Noon: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
Noon: LSU at Tennessee (ESPNU)
Noon: Creighton at Butler (FS1)
1 p.m.: Georgia at Memphis (WFMY)
2 p.m.: Florida State at Louisville (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia (Fox Sports South)
2 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette (WGHP)
2 p.m.: Missouri at Kentucky (SEC)
2 p.m.: Connecticut at South Florida (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Iowa at Penn State (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: Providence at DePaul (FS1)
2 p.m.: Long Island at Mount St. Mary’s (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Syracuse (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Mississippi at Wichita State (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tulane (CBS Sports)
4:30 p.m.: High Point at Radford (ESPN+)
4:30 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi State (SEC)
6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACC)
6 p.m.: Alabama at Florida (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Boise State at Nevada (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: Iowa State at TCU (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: UNCG at Wofford (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC)
8 p.m.: Duke at Miami (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Texas at Baylor (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Bradley at Northern Iowa (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: SMU at Vanderbilt (SEC)
10 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV (ESPNU)
10 p.m.: San Diego State at Utah State (CBS Sports)
Women’s basketball
Noon: VCU at Rhode Island (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Concord at UNCG (ESPN3)
4 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska (Big Ten)
Football
11:30 a.m.: Armed Forces Bowl, Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane (ESPN)
GOLF
4 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (WXII)
6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: All-American Bowl (WXII)
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, semifinal (NHL)
1 p.m.: World Junior Championship, semifinal (NHL)
NBA
8:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Dallas (Fox Sports Southeast)
NFL
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Houston (WXLV, ESPN)
8:15 p.m.: Tennessee at New England (WFMY)
NHL
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Vegas (NHL)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Montreal (NHL)
RUGBY
8 a.m.: Glasgow vs. Benetton (ESPNews)
10 a.m.: Gloucester vs. Bath (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
6 p.m.: ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
Early Sunday
3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.