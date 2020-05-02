AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.: 1987 NASCAR Winston 500 (FS1)
9 a.m.: 1999 NASCAR Busch Grand National Daytona (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: IndyCar iRacing Series (NBC Sports)
COLLEGES
Football
11 a.m.: 2019 Georgia Tech at Duke (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: 1975 Rose Bowl, Ohio State vs. Southern Cal (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: 1988 Rose Bowl, Michigan State vs. Southern Cal (NBC Sports)
Men’s lacrosse
8 a.m.: 2019 NCAA semifinal, Virginia vs. Duke (ESPNU)
Softball
8 p.m.: 2019 World Series, UCLA vs. Oklahoma (ESPNU)
GOLF
11 a.m.: 2019 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: 2015 Wells Fargo Championship (Golf)
3 p.m.: 2015 Wells Fargo Championship (WFMY)
3 p.m.: 2019 Insperity Invitational (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
3 p.m.: 2015 Kentucky Derby (WXII)
8 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
MLB
3 p.m.: 1981 All-Star Game (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: 1995 World Series, Cleveland at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
NBA
9 p.m.: 2017 Finals, Golden State at Cleveland (NBA)
NFL
8 p.m.: Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City (WGHP)
NHL
2 p.m.: 2009 Carolina at New Jersey (NHL)
SOCCER
1 p.m.: 2012 Manchester City vs. Queens Park (WXII)
