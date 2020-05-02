AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.: 1987 NASCAR Winston 500 (FS1)

9 a.m.: 1999 NASCAR Busch Grand National Daytona (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar iRacing Series (NBC Sports)

COLLEGES

Football

11 a.m.: 2019 Georgia Tech at Duke (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: 1975 Rose Bowl, Ohio State vs. Southern Cal (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: 1988 Rose Bowl, Michigan State vs. Southern Cal (NBC Sports)

Men’s lacrosse

8 a.m.: 2019 NCAA semifinal, Virginia vs. Duke (ESPNU)

Softball

8 p.m.: 2019 World Series, UCLA vs. Oklahoma (ESPNU)

GOLF

11 a.m.: 2019 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: 2015 Wells Fargo Championship (Golf)

3 p.m.: 2015 Wells Fargo Championship (WFMY)

3 p.m.: 2019 Insperity Invitational (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

3 p.m.: 2015 Kentucky Derby (WXII)

8 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

MLB

3 p.m.: 1981 All-Star Game (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: 1995 World Series, Cleveland at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

NBA

9 p.m.: 2017 Finals, Golden State at Cleveland (NBA)

NFL

8 p.m.: Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City (WGHP)

NHL

2 p.m.: 2009 Carolina at New Jersey (NHL)

SOCCER

1 p.m.: 2012 Manchester City vs. Queens Park (WXII)

Tags

Load comments