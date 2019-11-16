On the air
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports)
12:55 p.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPNews)
2 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup qualifying (NBC Sports)
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity, Ford EcoBoost 300 (NBC Sports)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Columbia at Virginia (ACC)
Noon: St. Francis at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
Noon: Ohio at Villanova (FS2)
1:30 p.m.: Lehigh at Virginia Tech (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: Belmont at Boston College (ACC)
2 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Miami (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: St. Peter’s at Providence (FS2)
4 p.m.: Vermont at St. John’s (FS2)
6 p.m.: Montana State at UNC Greensboro (ESPN3)
6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Creighton (FS2)
7 p.m.: Charleston Southern at Dayton (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: Troy at Indiana (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Wofford at Butler (FS2)
11 p.m.: USC at Nevada (CBS Sports)
Volleyball
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: Presbyterian at High Point (ESPN+)
Women’s basketball
1 p.m.: Albany at Syracuse (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: Georgetown at Pittsburgh (ACC Extra)
5 p.m.: Kentucky at Virginia (ACC Extra)
Women’s soccer
6 p.m.: Belmont vs. North Carolina (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Radford vs. Virginia (ACC Extra)
GOLF
2:30 a.m.: EPGA, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Mayakoba Classic (Golf)
Early Sunday
2 a.m.: EPGA, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)
NBA
6 p.m.: Brooklyn at Chicago (NBA)
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at New York (Fox Sports Southeast)
NHL
2 p.m.: Carolina at Minnesota (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh (NHL)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
9 a.m.: Nitto Finals (ESPNews, Tennis)
1 p.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
