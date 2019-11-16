On the air

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports)

12:55 p.m.: Formula One qualifying (ESPNews)

2 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup qualifying (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity, Ford EcoBoost 300 (NBC Sports)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Columbia at Virginia (ACC)

Noon: St. Francis at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

Noon: Ohio at Villanova (FS2)

1:30 p.m.: Lehigh at Virginia Tech (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: Belmont at Boston College (ACC)

2 p.m.: Quinnipiac at Miami (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: St. Peter’s at Providence (FS2)

4 p.m.: Vermont at St. John’s (FS2)

6 p.m.: Montana State at UNC Greensboro (ESPN3)

6 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Creighton (FS2)

7 p.m.: Charleston Southern at Dayton (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: Troy at Indiana (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Wofford at Butler (FS2)

11 p.m.: USC at Nevada (CBS Sports)

Volleyball

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: Presbyterian at High Point (ESPN+)

Women’s basketball

1 p.m.: Albany at Syracuse (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: Georgetown at Pittsburgh (ACC Extra)

5 p.m.: Kentucky at Virginia (ACC Extra)

Women’s soccer

6 p.m.: Belmont vs. North Carolina (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Radford vs. Virginia (ACC Extra)

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: EPGA, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, Mayakoba Classic (Golf)

Early Sunday

2 a.m.: EPGA, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)

NBA

6 p.m.: Brooklyn at Chicago (NBA)

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at New York (Fox Sports Southeast)

NHL

2 p.m.: Carolina at Minnesota (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh (NHL)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)

9 a.m.: Nitto Finals (ESPNews, Tennis)

1 p.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments