AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: Formula E qualifying (FS2)

3:30 p.m.: Formula E, Santiago ePrix (FS2)

BOXING

6:30 p.m.: Jorge Cota vs. Thomas LaManna (FS1)

8 p.m.: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (WGHP)

10 p.m.: Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals (ESPN)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

Noon: Syracuse at Virginia Tech (Fox Sports South)

Noon: Baylor at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)

Noon: Ohio State at Penn State (ESPNU)

Noon: Seton Hall at St. John’s (WGHP)

Noon: Connecticut at Villanova (FS1)

12:30 p.m.: La Salle at Rhode Island (NBC Sports)

1 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (ACC)

1 p.m.: Butler at DePaul (Fox Sports Southeast)

1 p.m.: South Carolina at Texas A&M (SEC)

1:30 p.m.: Auburn at Florida (WFMY)

2 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)

2 p.m.: Charleston Southern at High Point (ESPN3)

2 p.m.: Purdue at Maryland (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Kansas at Texas (ESPN)

2 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown (FS1)

2 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at VCU (CBS Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona (WGHP)

2:30 p.m.: Richmond at George Mason (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Missouri at Alabama (SEC)

3:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Houston at Wichita State (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas (ESPN)

4 p.m.: St. Mary’s at Pepperdine (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech (ESPNU)

4:30 p.m.: Ark.-Little Rock at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

4:30 p.m.: George Washington at Massachusetts (NBC Sports)

4:30 p.m.: Providence at Creighton (FS1)

5 p.m.: Northwestern at Illinois (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Bradley (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Louisville at Duke (ESPN)

6 p.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC)

6 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV (CBS Sports)

6 p.m.: South Florida at Central Florida (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Chattanooga at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Virginia at Georgia Tech (ACC)

8 p.m.: LSU at Mississippi (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Nevada at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Temple at SMU (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: Georgia at Mississippi State (SEC)

10 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

Noon: Duquesne at St. Joseph’s (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor (FS1)

Football

3 p.m.: East-West Shrine Game (NFL)

7 p.m.: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (NFL)

GOLF

3:30 a.m.: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)

Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPNews)

2 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

3 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (WXII)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)

7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)

Early Sunday

1:30 a.m.: Asian, Singapore Open (Golf)

3:30 a.m.: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: Tournament of Champions Championship (CBS Sports)

NBA

3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans (WXLV)

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn (NBA)

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Houston (WXLV)

NHL

7 p.m.: Chicago at Toronto (NHL)

SOCCER

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Hoffenheim (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Sheffield United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Chelsea (WXII)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Leipzig (FS2)

6 p.m.: Liga MX, Morelia at Monterrey (FS2)

7:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Guadalajara at Pachuca (UNI)

9:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL at America (UNI)

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

Early Sunday

1 a.m.: Adelaide International (Tennis)

