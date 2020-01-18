AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: Formula E qualifying (FS2)
3:30 p.m.: Formula E, Santiago ePrix (FS2)
BOXING
6:30 p.m.: Jorge Cota vs. Thomas LaManna (FS1)
8 p.m.: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (WGHP)
10 p.m.: Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals (ESPN)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
Noon: Syracuse at Virginia Tech (Fox Sports South)
Noon: Baylor at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)
Noon: Ohio State at Penn State (ESPNU)
Noon: Seton Hall at St. John’s (WGHP)
Noon: Connecticut at Villanova (FS1)
12:30 p.m.: La Salle at Rhode Island (NBC Sports)
1 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (ACC)
1 p.m.: Butler at DePaul (Fox Sports Southeast)
1 p.m.: South Carolina at Texas A&M (SEC)
1:30 p.m.: Auburn at Florida (WFMY)
2 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)
2 p.m.: Charleston Southern at High Point (ESPN3)
2 p.m.: Purdue at Maryland (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Kansas at Texas (ESPN)
2 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown (FS1)
2 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at VCU (CBS Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona (WGHP)
2:30 p.m.: Richmond at George Mason (NBC Sports)
3:30 p.m.: Missouri at Alabama (SEC)
3:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington (WFMY)
4 p.m.: Houston at Wichita State (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Arkansas (ESPN)
4 p.m.: St. Mary’s at Pepperdine (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech (ESPNU)
4:30 p.m.: Ark.-Little Rock at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
4:30 p.m.: George Washington at Massachusetts (NBC Sports)
4:30 p.m.: Providence at Creighton (FS1)
5 p.m.: Northwestern at Illinois (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Bradley (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Louisville at Duke (ESPN)
6 p.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC)
6 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: South Florida at Central Florida (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Chattanooga at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Virginia at Georgia Tech (ACC)
8 p.m.: LSU at Mississippi (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Nevada at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Temple at SMU (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: Georgia at Mississippi State (SEC)
10 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Duquesne at St. Joseph’s (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor (FS1)
Football
3 p.m.: East-West Shrine Game (NFL)
7 p.m.: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (NFL)
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)
Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPNews)
2 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)
3 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (WXII)
3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)
7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)
Early Sunday
1:30 a.m.: Asian, Singapore Open (Golf)
3:30 a.m.: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: Tournament of Champions Championship (CBS Sports)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans (WXLV)
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Brooklyn (NBA)
8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Houston (WXLV)
NHL
7 p.m.: Chicago at Toronto (NHL)
SOCCER
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Hoffenheim (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Sheffield United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Chelsea (WXII)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Leipzig (FS2)
6 p.m.: Liga MX, Morelia at Monterrey (FS2)
7:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Guadalajara at Pachuca (UNI)
9:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL at America (UNI)
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
Early Sunday
1 a.m.: Adelaide International (Tennis)
