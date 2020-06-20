AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: Gold Coast vs. Adelaide (FS1)
Early Sunday
1:30 a.m.: Essendon vs. Melbourne (ESPN2)
4 a.m.: Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide (FS1)
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: ARCA, General Tire 200 (FS1)
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Unhinged 300 (FS1)
BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.: KBO, Doosan Bears at LG Twins (ESPN)
Early Sunday
3:55 a.m.: KBO, Doosan Bears at LG Twins (ESPN)
BOXING
11 p.m.: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez (ESPN)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, RBC Heritage (WFMY)
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.: Royal Ascot (WXII)
11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)
2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
3 p.m.: Belmont Stakes (WXII)
6 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
RUGBY
3 a.m.: Chiefs vs. Blues (ESPN2)
5:30 a.m.: NRL, Sydney vs. Parramatta (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: Hurricanes vs. Crusaders (ESPN2)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Watford (NBC Sports)
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich (FS1)
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at RB Leipzig (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanders at West Ham United (WXII)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Summer Adria Tour (Tennis)
