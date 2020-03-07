AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 practice (FS1)

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 qualifying (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, FanShield 500 qualifying (FS1)

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 (FS1)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Villanova at Georgetown (WGHP)

Noon: Auburn at Tennessee (ESPN2)

Noon: Wisconsin at Indiana (ESPN)

Noon: Marquette at St. John’s (Fox Sports Southeast)

12:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Vanderbilt (SEC)

1 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida (WFMY)

2 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (ACC)

2 p.m.: Georgia at LSU (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Rutgers at Purdue (Big Ten)

2:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton (WGHP)

2:30 p.m.: Alabama at Missouri (SEC)

3:15 p.m.: UCLA at Southern Cal (WFMY)

3:30 p.m.: Missouri Valley, Drake-Northern Iowa winner vs. Bradley-Southern Illinois winner (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Louisville at Virginia (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Miami (ACC)

4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Penn State at Northwestern (Big Ten)

4:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M (SEC)

4:30 p.m.: Boston College at Florida State (Fox Sports South)

5:30 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament, final (WFMY)

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ESPN)

6 p.m.: Oklahoma at TCU (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Missouri Valley, Loyola-Chicago-Valparaiso-Evansville winner vs. Indiana State-Missouri State winner (CBS Sports)

6:30 p.m.: Mississippi at Mississippi State (SEC)

6:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence (FS1)

8 p.m.: Temple at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Ohio Valley Tournament, final (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m.: SoCon, UNCG vs. Chattanooga (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Butler at Xavier (FS1)

10 p.m.: West Coast, San Francisco-Loyola Marymount winner vs. Pacific (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Washington at Arizona (ESPN)

11 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon (FS1)

Early Sunday

12:30 a.m.: West Coast, Pepperdine-Santa Clara-Portland winner vs. St. Mary’s (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

11 a.m.: Atlantic 10, Dayton-Richmond winner vs. St. Louis-Massachusetts winner (CBS Sports)

Noon: ACC, Florida State vs. Syracuse-Louisville winner (ESPNU)

1 p.m.: Big East, Georgetown-Providence winner vs. DePaul (FS2)

1:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10, VCU-Davidson winner vs. Fordham-Duquesne winner (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at High Point (ESPN3)

2 p.m.: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)

2:30 p.m.: ACC, N.C. State-Georgia Tech winner vs. Duke-Boston College winner (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m.: Big East, Butler vs. Seton Hall (FS2)

5 p.m.: SEC, Georgia-South Carolina winner vs. Arkansas-Texas A&M winner (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Maryland-Purdue winner vs. Indiana-Rutgers winner (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Big East, Xavier-Villanova winner vs. Marquette (FS2)

7:30 p.m.: SEC, LSU-Mississippi State winner vs. Tennessee-Kentucky winner (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Big Ten, Northwestern-Michigan winner vs. Ohio State-Minnesota-Iowa winner (Big Ten)

9:30 p.m.: Big East, Creighton vs. St. John’s (FS2)

Baseball

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

Softball

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

2:30 p.m.: Kent State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Men’s lacrosse

Noon: Denver at Notre Dame (ACC)

Women’s lacrosse

1 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

4 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)

12:30 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (WXII)

5:30 p.m.: Champions, Hoag Classic (Golf)

GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m.: American Cup (WXII)

5 p.m.: American Cup (NBC Sports)

HORSE RACING

5:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Houston vs. St. Louis (MLB)

NBA

5 p.m.: Houston at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Golden State (WXLV)

NHL

1 p.m.: Carolina at New York Islanders (Fox Sports South)

1 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh (NHL)

2 p.m.: Nashville at Dallas (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston (NHL)

10 p.m.: Columbus at Edmonton (NHL)

RUGBY

3 p.m.: England vs. Wales (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Wolfsburg (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Schalke (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

10 a.m.: English Premier Coverage (CNBC)

12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: MLS, Miami at D.C. United (UNI)

7 p.m.: MLS, Cincinnati at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Guadalajara at Atlas (UNI)

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

6 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

XFL

2 p.m.: Seattle at Houston (WXLV)

5 p.m.: New York vs. Dallas (WGHP)

