AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 practice (FS1)
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 qualifying (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, FanShield 500 qualifying (FS1)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, LS Tractor 200 (FS1)
BOXING
8 p.m.: Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Villanova at Georgetown (WGHP)
Noon: Auburn at Tennessee (ESPN2)
Noon: Wisconsin at Indiana (ESPN)
Noon: Marquette at St. John’s (Fox Sports Southeast)
12:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Vanderbilt (SEC)
1 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida (WFMY)
2 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (ACC)
2 p.m.: Georgia at LSU (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Rutgers at Purdue (Big Ten)
2:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton (WGHP)
2:30 p.m.: Alabama at Missouri (SEC)
3:15 p.m.: UCLA at Southern Cal (WFMY)
3:30 p.m.: Missouri Valley, Drake-Northern Iowa winner vs. Bradley-Southern Illinois winner (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Louisville at Virginia (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Miami (ACC)
4 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Penn State at Northwestern (Big Ten)
4:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M (SEC)
4:30 p.m.: Boston College at Florida State (Fox Sports South)
5:30 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament, final (WFMY)
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ESPN)
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at TCU (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Missouri Valley, Loyola-Chicago-Valparaiso-Evansville winner vs. Indiana State-Missouri State winner (CBS Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Mississippi at Mississippi State (SEC)
6:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence (FS1)
8 p.m.: Temple at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Ohio Valley Tournament, final (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: SoCon, UNCG vs. Chattanooga (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Butler at Xavier (FS1)
10 p.m.: West Coast, San Francisco-Loyola Marymount winner vs. Pacific (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Washington at Arizona (ESPN)
11 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon (FS1)
Early Sunday
12:30 a.m.: West Coast, Pepperdine-Santa Clara-Portland winner vs. St. Mary’s (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
11 a.m.: Atlantic 10, Dayton-Richmond winner vs. St. Louis-Massachusetts winner (CBS Sports)
Noon: ACC, Florida State vs. Syracuse-Louisville winner (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: Big East, Georgetown-Providence winner vs. DePaul (FS2)
1:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10, VCU-Davidson winner vs. Fordham-Duquesne winner (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at High Point (ESPN3)
2 p.m.: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
2:30 p.m.: ACC, N.C. State-Georgia Tech winner vs. Duke-Boston College winner (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m.: Big East, Butler vs. Seton Hall (FS2)
5 p.m.: SEC, Georgia-South Carolina winner vs. Arkansas-Texas A&M winner (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Maryland-Purdue winner vs. Indiana-Rutgers winner (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Big East, Xavier-Villanova winner vs. Marquette (FS2)
7:30 p.m.: SEC, LSU-Mississippi State winner vs. Tennessee-Kentucky winner (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Big Ten, Northwestern-Michigan winner vs. Ohio State-Minnesota-Iowa winner (Big Ten)
9:30 p.m.: Big East, Creighton vs. St. John’s (FS2)
Baseball
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
1 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
2:30 p.m.: Kent State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Men’s lacrosse
Noon: Denver at Notre Dame (ACC)
Women’s lacrosse
1 p.m.: Virginia at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
4 a.m.: European, Qatar Masters (Golf)
12:30 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, Arnold Palmer Invitational (WXII)
5:30 p.m.: Champions, Hoag Classic (Golf)
GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m.: American Cup (WXII)
5 p.m.: American Cup (NBC Sports)
HORSE RACING
5:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Houston vs. St. Louis (MLB)
NBA
5 p.m.: Houston at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Golden State (WXLV)
NHL
1 p.m.: Carolina at New York Islanders (Fox Sports South)
1 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh (NHL)
2 p.m.: Nashville at Dallas (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston (NHL)
10 p.m.: Columbus at Edmonton (NHL)
RUGBY
3 p.m.: England vs. Wales (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Wolfsburg (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Schalke (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
10 a.m.: English Premier Coverage (CNBC)
12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley (NBC Sports)
3:30 p.m.: MLS, Miami at D.C. United (UNI)
7 p.m.: MLS, Cincinnati at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Guadalajara at Atlas (UNI)
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
6 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
XFL
2 p.m.: Seattle at Houston (WXLV)
5 p.m.: New York vs. Dallas (WGHP)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.