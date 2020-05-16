BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.: Korean, Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers (ESPN)

Early Sunday

12:55 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes (ESPN)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris (ESPN, ESPN+)

RODEO

8 p.m.: PBR, Lucas Oil Invitational (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund (FS1)

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at RB Leipzig (FS2)

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1)

