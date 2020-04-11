AUTO RACING
Noon: 2004 NASCAR Subway 400 (WGHP)
2:30 p.m.: iRacing Series (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: 2016 NASCAR Ford EcoBoost 400 (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: 2015 IndyCar Grand Prix of Sonoma (NBC Sports)
Midnight: 2004 NASCAR Ford 400 (NBC Sports)
COLLEGES
Football
Noon: 2019 Elon at Wake Forest (Fox Sport South)
GOLF
2:30 p.m.: 2004 Masters (WFMY)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
MLB
3 p.m.: 2004 World Series, Boston Red Sox at St. Louis (WGHP)
NBA
2 p.m.: 2013 Finals, San Antonio at Miami (WXLV)
7 p.m.: 2019 Washington at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: 2K Players Tournament (ESPN)
NHL
3 p.m.: 2008 Stanley Cup Finals, Detroit at Pittsburgh (WXII)
4:30 p.m.: 2009 Stanley Cup Finals, Pittsburgh at Detroit (WXII)
7 p.m.: 2019 Carolina at Winnipeg (Fox Sports South)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.