BOXING

9 p.m.: Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

5 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

Men’s basketball

Noon: Syracuse at Georgia Tech (ACC)

Noon: Florida at Butler (WGHP)

Noon: Arizona at Baylor (ESPNU)

Noon: Penn State at Ohio State (Big Ten)

Noon: West Virginia at St. John’s (FS1)

2 p.m.: N.C. State at Wake Forest (ACC)

2 p.m.: Boston College at Notre Dame (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: A&T at Bradley (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton (FS1)

3 p.m.: Villanova at St. Joseph’s (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: UNCG at Radford (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky (SEC)

4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Xavier (FS1)

5:30 p.m.: Memphis at Ala.-Birmingham (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Colorado at Kansas (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Missouri at Temple (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Marquette at Kansas State (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: Georgetown at SMU (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

4 p.m.: Georgia State at UNCG (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: LSU at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)

10 a.m.: PGA, Hero World Challenge (Golf)

Noon: PGA, Hero World Challenge (WXII)

3 p.m.: Father Son Challenge (WXII)

8 p.m.: Australian Open (Golf)

2:30 a.m. Sunday: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: Booker T. Washington (Okla.) vs. St. Louis Christian (Mo.) (ESPNU)

10 a.m.: Tolton Catholic (Mo.) vs. Mehlville (Mo.) (ESPNU)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: Toronto at St. Louis (NHL)

SKATING

9 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Everton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth vs. Liverpool (NBC Sports)

12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke at Bayer Leverkusen (FS2)

9 p.m.: Liga MX, Necaxa vs. Monterrey (UNI)

SWIMMING

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (NBC Sports)

