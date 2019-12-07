BOXING
9 p.m.: Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
5 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
Men’s basketball
Noon: Syracuse at Georgia Tech (ACC)
Noon: Florida at Butler (WGHP)
Noon: Arizona at Baylor (ESPNU)
Noon: Penn State at Ohio State (Big Ten)
Noon: West Virginia at St. John’s (FS1)
2 p.m.: N.C. State at Wake Forest (ACC)
2 p.m.: Boston College at Notre Dame (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: A&T at Bradley (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton (FS1)
3 p.m.: Villanova at St. Joseph’s (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: UNCG at Radford (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky (SEC)
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
5 p.m.: Illinois at Maryland (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Xavier (FS1)
5:30 p.m.: Memphis at Ala.-Birmingham (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Colorado at Kansas (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Missouri at Temple (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Marquette at Kansas State (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: Georgetown at SMU (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
4 p.m.: Georgia State at UNCG (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: LSU at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
GOLF
2:30 a.m.: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)
10 a.m.: PGA, Hero World Challenge (Golf)
Noon: PGA, Hero World Challenge (WXII)
3 p.m.: Father Son Challenge (WXII)
8 p.m.: Australian Open (Golf)
2:30 a.m. Sunday: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8 a.m.: Booker T. Washington (Okla.) vs. St. Louis Christian (Mo.) (ESPNU)
10 a.m.: Tolton Catholic (Mo.) vs. Mehlville (Mo.) (ESPNU)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: Toronto at St. Louis (NHL)
SKATING
9 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Everton (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth vs. Liverpool (NBC Sports)
12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke at Bayer Leverkusen (FS2)
9 p.m.: Liga MX, Necaxa vs. Monterrey (UNI)
SWIMMING
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (NBC Sports)
