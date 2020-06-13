AFL
5:30 a.m.: Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide (FS1)
11 p.m.: Greater Western Sydney s. North Melbourne (FS1)
Early Sunday
4 a.m.: St. Kilda vs. Western (FS1)
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.: 24 Hours of LeMans Virtual (ESPN2)
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Hooters 250 (WGHP)
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Baptist Health 200 (FS1)
BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.: KBO, KIA Tigers at SK Wyverns (ESPN)
Early Sunday
Midnight: KBO, KIA Tigers at SK Wyverns (ESPN2)
3:55 a.m.: KBO, KT Wiz at Samsung Lions (ESPN)
BOWLING
6 p.m.: Summer Clash (WGHP)
GOLF
1 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge (Golf)
3 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge (WFMY)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.: NRL, Newcastle vs. Melbourne (FS1)
SOCCER
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund (FS1)
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.