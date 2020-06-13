AFL

5:30 a.m.: Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide (FS1)

11 p.m.: Greater Western Sydney s. North Melbourne (FS1)

Early Sunday

4 a.m.: St. Kilda vs. Western (FS1)

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.: 24 Hours of LeMans Virtual (ESPN2)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Hooters 250 (WGHP)

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Baptist Health 200 (FS1)

BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.: KBO, KIA Tigers at SK Wyverns (ESPN)

Early Sunday

Midnight: KBO, KIA Tigers at SK Wyverns (ESPN2)

3:55 a.m.: KBO, KT Wiz at Samsung Lions (ESPN)

BOWLING

6 p.m.: Summer Clash (WGHP)

GOLF

1 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge (Golf)

3 p.m.: Charles Schwab Challenge (WFMY)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

RUGBY

3:30 a.m.: NRL, Newcastle vs. Melbourne (FS1)

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund (FS1)

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)

