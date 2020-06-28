...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
THE NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCES
IN RALEIGH NC HAS ISSUED A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY FOR
FINE PARTICULATES, UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT.
AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY MEANS THAT FINE PARTICULATES
CONCENTRATIONS WITHIN THE REGION MAY APPROACH OR EXCEED UNHEALTHY
STANDARDS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE NORTH
CAROLINA DIVISION OF AIR QUALITY WEB SITE AT
HTTPS://XAPPS.NCDENR.ORG/AQ/FORECASTCENTERENVISTA
