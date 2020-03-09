COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: CAA Tournament, Hofstra vs. Delaware (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: SoCon Tournament, final (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Horizon League, Illinois-Chicago vs. Wright State (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: CAA, Elon vs. Northeastern (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: WCC, San Francisco vs. Gonzaga (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: Horizon League, Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay (ESPN2)

11:30 p.m.: WCC, St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. BYU (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: AAC Tournament, final (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Big East Tournament, final (FS1)

Softball

7 p.m.: Texas A&M at Kentucky (SEC)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia (MLB)

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego (MLB)

9 p.m.: Oakland vs. Texas (MLB)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Denver (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Washington at Buffalo (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Florida at St. Louis (NHL)

10:30 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Kings (ESPN+)

SOCCER

4 p.m.: English Premier, Aston Villa at Leicester City (NBC Sports)

Tags

Load comments