COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: SMU at Duke (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Akron at Pittsburgh (ACC)
MLB
7:30 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee (MLB)
8 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Fox Sports Southeast)
10:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland (MLB)
NFL
8:15 p.m.: Cleveland at New York Jets (ESPN)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: West Ham United at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
Noon: Moselle Open (Tennis)
10 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
