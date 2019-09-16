COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: SMU at Duke (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Akron at Pittsburgh (ACC)

MLB

7:30 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee (MLB)

8 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Fox Sports Southeast)

10:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland (MLB)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Cleveland at New York Jets (ESPN)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: West Ham United at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

Noon: Moselle Open (Tennis)

10 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments