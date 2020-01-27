BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Exhibition, U.S. Women’s Team at Connecticut (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: North Carolina at N.C. State (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Lehigh at American (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Florida A&M at Norfolk State (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Iowa (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State (ESPN)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Indiana (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Auburn at Kentucky (SEC)

NBA

9 p.m.: Houston at Utah (NBA)

NHL

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

Early Tuesday

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments