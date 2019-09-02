On the Air

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville (ESPN)

Men’s Soccer

7 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Radford (ESPN+)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at High Point (ESPN+)

GOLF

3:30 p.m.: Tour Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

1 p.m.: Texas at New York Yankees (ESPN)

1:15 p.m.: Toronto at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Houston at Milwaukee (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (MLB)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

Compiled by Trish Moore

