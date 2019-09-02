On the Air
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville (ESPN)
Men’s Soccer
7 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Radford (ESPN+)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at High Point (ESPN+)
GOLF
3:30 p.m.: Tour Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
MLB
1 p.m.: Texas at New York Yankees (ESPN)
1:15 p.m.: Toronto at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
4 p.m.: Houston at Milwaukee (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (MLB)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
