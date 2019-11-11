COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Averett at UNC Greensboro (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Elon at Georgia Tech (ACC Extra)

8 p.m.: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Vanderbilt (SEC)

8 p.m.: DePaul at Iowa (FS1)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Navy at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Tennessee at Notre Dame (ESPN2)

HOCKEY

7 p.m.: CHL, Russia vs. OHL (NHL)

MLB

6 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards (MLB)

NBA

8 p.m.: Dallas at Boston (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NFL

8 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Arizona at Washington (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs. France (FS2)

5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Italy vs. Brazil (FS2)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)

9 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)

1 p.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)

