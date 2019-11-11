COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Averett at UNC Greensboro (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Elon at Georgia Tech (ACC Extra)
8 p.m.: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Vanderbilt (SEC)
8 p.m.: DePaul at Iowa (FS1)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Navy at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: Tennessee at Notre Dame (ESPN2)
HOCKEY
7 p.m.: CHL, Russia vs. OHL (NHL)
MLB
6 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards (MLB)
NBA
8 p.m.: Dallas at Boston (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NFL
8 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Arizona at Washington (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs. France (FS2)
5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Italy vs. Brazil (FS2)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
9 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
