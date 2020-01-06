COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: LendingTree Bowl, Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Colgate at Army (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Southern at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Radford at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Illinois at Indiana (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC)
7 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Texas at Iowa State (FS1)
NBA
7 p.m.: Indiana at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Philadelphia (NBA)
10 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Brisbane International (Tennis)
6 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
6 p.m.: ATP Cup, ASB Classic, Brisbane International (Tennis)
Early Tuesday
3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Brisbane International (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.