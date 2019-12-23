COLLEGES
Football
2:30 p.m.: Gasparilla Bowl, Central Florida vs. Marshall (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
4:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic, consolation (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic, semifinal (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Georgia (SEC)
11 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic, semifinal (ESPN2)
Early Tuesday
1:30 a.m.: Diamond Head Classic, consolation (ESPNU)
NBA
7 p.m.: Toronto at Indiana (NBA)
10 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland (NBA)
NFL
8 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota (ESPN)
NHL
2 p.m.: Carolina at Toronto (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)
