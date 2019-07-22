On the Air

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

3 p.m.: All-America Game (MLB)

MLB

7 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee (Fox Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (MLB)

SWIMMING

7 a.m.: FINA World Championships (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: European Open, Swiss Open, Palermo Open (Tennis)

6 a.m.: European Open, Swiss Open, Baltic Open (Tennis)

2 p.m.: Atlanta Open (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Binghamton Challenger (Tennis)

7 p.m.: WTT, Orlando at Washington (CBS Sports)

Compiled by Trish Moore

