COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Yale vs. West Michigan (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Seattle vs. Bucknell (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m.: Georgia vs. Dayton (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: Kent State at Ohio State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Richmond (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Butler vs. Missouri (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Chicago State vs. Florida State (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Arkansas at Georgia Tech (ACC)

7 p.m.: UT Chattanooga at Tennessee (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Indiana (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: Northwestern vs. Bradley (FS1)

9 p.m.: Kansas vs. Chaminade (ESPNU)

9:30 p.m.: Stanford vs. Oklahoma (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: Auburn vs. New Mexico (ESPNews)

11:30 p.m.: BYU vs. UCLA (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Miami (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Golden State (NBA)

NFL

8 p.m.: Baltimore at Los Angeles Rams (ESPN)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: Newcastle United at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

