COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Yale vs. West Michigan (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Seattle vs. Bucknell (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m.: Georgia vs. Dayton (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: Kent State at Ohio State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Richmond (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Butler vs. Missouri (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Chicago State vs. Florida State (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Arkansas at Georgia Tech (ACC)
7 p.m.: UT Chattanooga at Tennessee (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Indiana (Big Ten)
8:30 p.m.: Northwestern vs. Bradley (FS1)
9 p.m.: Kansas vs. Chaminade (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m.: Stanford vs. Oklahoma (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: Auburn vs. New Mexico (ESPNews)
11:30 p.m.: BYU vs. UCLA (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Miami (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Golden State (NBA)
NFL
8 p.m.: Baltimore at Los Angeles Rams (ESPN)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: Newcastle United at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.