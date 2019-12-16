COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Pittsburgh (ACC)

7 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: A&T at Akron (ESPN3)

8 p.m.: Connecticut at DePaul (FS1)

NBA

8 p.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee (NBA)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Indianapolis at New Orleans (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Washington at Columbus (NHL)

SOCCER

2:40 p.m.: English Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

