CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

MLB

8 p.m.: Home Run Derby (ESPN2, ESPN)

NBA

3 p.m.: SL, Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m.: SL, Sacramento vs. Dallas (NBA)

5 p.m.: SL, Indiana vs. Detroit (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m.: SL, Washington vs. Brooklyn (NBA)

7 p.m.: SL, San Antonio vs. Toronto (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: SL, Cleveland vs. Boston (NBA)

9 p.m.: SL, Milwaukee vs. Minnesota (ESPNU)

9:30 p.m.: SL, New Orleans vs. Chicago (NBA)

11 p.m.: SL, China vs. Charlotte Hornets (ESPNU)

11:30 p.m.: SL, Golden State vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Wimbledon (ESPN2)

8 a.m.: Wimbledon (ESPN)

11 a.m.: Nielsen Pro Championships (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

