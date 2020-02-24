COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Louisville at Florida State (ESPN)
7 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas (ESPN)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Duke at N.C. State (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia (FS1)
9 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford (ESPN2)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Memphis at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Columbus (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)
2:55 p.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
SPORTS SPECIAL
1 p.m.: Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant (ESPN, NBA, BET)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Dubai Championship, Chile Open, Qatar Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Mexican Open, Chile Open (Tennis)
