Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Louisville at Florida State (ESPN)

7 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas (ESPN)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Duke at N.C. State (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia (FS1)

9 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford (ESPN2)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Baltimore vs. Philadelphia (MLB)

NBA

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Memphis at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Columbus (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)

2:55 p.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

SPORTS SPECIAL

1 p.m.: Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant (ESPN, NBA, BET)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Dubai Championship, Chile Open, Qatar Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Mexican Open, Chile Open (Tennis)

