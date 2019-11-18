COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Charleston Southern at Michigan State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Monmoth at Pittsburgh (ACC)
7 p.m.: Presbyterian at Notre Dame (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at UNC Greensboro (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Utah Valley at Kentucky (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: High Point at Belmont (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Hawaii at Illinois (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Colgate at Auburn (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Stetson at Ohio State (Big Ten)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Toronto (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Portland at Houston (NBA)
NFL
8 p.m.: Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA, Ireland vs. Denmark (ESPNews)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.