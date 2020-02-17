COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Xavier at St. John’s (FS1)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame (ESPN)

7 p.m.: N.C. Central at N.C. A&T (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Bucknell at Holy Cross (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Vanderbilt at South Carolina (SEC)

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan State (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas (FS1)

9 p.m.: Oregon State at UCLA (ESPN2)

NHL

4 p.m.: Anaheim at Calgary (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Washington at Vegas (NHL)

9 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Colorado (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Dubai Championship (Tennis)

10 a.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open, Dubai Championship (Tennis)

5 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)

