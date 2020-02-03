COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Florida State (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Norfolk State at N.C. Central (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Lafayette at Bucknell (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Texas at Kansas (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas State (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Oregon at Connecticut (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Georgia at Mississippi State (SEC)
8 p.m.: Michigan State at Maryland (Big Ten)
NBA
7 p.m.: Orlando at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Detroit (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
6 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Panama vs. Haiti (FS2)
8:30 p.m.: CONCACAF women, United States vs. Costa Rica (FS1)
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: Cordoba Open (Tennis)
