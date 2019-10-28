COLLEGES
Golf
3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Golden State at New Orleans (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Los Angeles Clippers (Fox Sports Southeast, NBA)
NFL
8 p.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Arizona at Buffalo (NHL)
SOCCER
3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Spain vs. Argentina (FS2)
6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Paraguay vs. Mexico (FS2)
9 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Solomon Islands vs. Italy (FS2)
11 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Tajikistan vs. Cameroon (FS2)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 p.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
Early Tuesday
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
