COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Georgetown at Maryland (FS1)
GOLF
3 p.m.: LPGA, Senior Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
8 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington (TBS)
NBA
8 p.m.: Charlotte at Memphis (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NFL
8 p.m.: Detroit at Green Bay (ESPN)
NHL
8:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Chicago (NHL)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA, Portugal vs. Ukraine (ESPNews)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open, Kremlin Cup (Tennis)
Early Tuesday
4 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open, Kremlin Cup (Tennis)
