MLB

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston (MLB)

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Southeast)

NFL

7 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans (ESPN)

10:15 p.m.: Denver at Oakland (ESPN)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Atlantic Tire Championships (Tennis)

10:30 p.m.: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open, Jiangxi Open (Tennis)

TRACK and FIELD

Noon: United States vs. Europe (NBC Sports)

Compiled by Trish Moore

