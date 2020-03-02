COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Alabama State at Texas Southern (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: South Florida at Connecticut (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Wichita State at Central Florida (CBS Sports)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Minnesota vs. St. Louis (MLB)
3 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)
9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland (MLB)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami (NBA)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Colorado at Detroit (NHL)
8 p.m.: Edmonton at Nashville (ESPN+)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)
11 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
