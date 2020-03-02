COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Texas Tech at Baylor (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Alabama State at Texas Southern (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: South Florida at Connecticut (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Wichita State at Central Florida (CBS Sports)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Minnesota vs. St. Louis (MLB)

3 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)

9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland (MLB)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami (NBA)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Colorado at Detroit (NHL)

8 p.m.: Edmonton at Nashville (ESPN+)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

Tags

Load comments