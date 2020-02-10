COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ESPN)

7 p.m.: High Point at Gardner-Webb (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Colgate at Boston University (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Baylor at Texas (ESPN)

9 p.m.: TCU at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Southern at Jackson (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Connecticut at South Carolina (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Michigan at Minnesota (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Missouri at LSU (SEC)

9 p.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern (Big Ten)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Detroit (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Sacramento at Milwaukee (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Columbus (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy, Thailand Open (Tennis)

Noon: ABN AMRO World Tournament, New York Open (Tennis)

7:30 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)

Tags

Load comments