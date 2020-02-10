COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Florida State at Duke (ESPN)
7 p.m.: High Point at Gardner-Webb (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Colgate at Boston University (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Baylor at Texas (ESPN)
9 p.m.: TCU at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Southern at Jackson (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Connecticut at South Carolina (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Michigan at Minnesota (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Missouri at LSU (SEC)
9 p.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern (Big Ten)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Detroit (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Sacramento at Milwaukee (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Columbus (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy, Thailand Open (Tennis)
Noon: ABN AMRO World Tournament, New York Open (Tennis)
7:30 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.