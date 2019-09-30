NBA

8 p.m.: Shanghai at Houston (NBA)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

NHL

2 p.m.: Philadelphia Flyers at Lausanne HC (NHL)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: World Cup, Scotland vs. Samoa (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: Everton at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

10 p.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

