BOXING

9 p.m.: Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

5 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Princeton (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa (FS1)

7 p.m.: Northern Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Iona at Rider (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Butler at Providence (FS1)

9 p.m.: Ball State at Akron (CBS Sports)

Women’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown (FS2)

Hockey

7 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Wisconsin (ESPNU)

GOLF

5 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)

7 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)

11 p.m.: Asian, Hong Kong Open (Golf)

Early Saturday

4 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: Huntington Prep (W.Va.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) (ESPN2)

NBA

7 p.m.: New Orleans at New York (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Charlotte at Utah (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:45 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7:30 p.m.: Ottawa at Detroit (NHL)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: English Premier, West Ham at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Santos Laguna at Tijuana (FS2)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International (Tennis)

7 p.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

Early Saturday

3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

