BOXING
9 p.m.: Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
5 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Princeton (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa (FS1)
7 p.m.: Northern Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Buffalo at Miami (Ohio) (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Iona at Rider (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Butler at Providence (FS1)
9 p.m.: Ball State at Akron (CBS Sports)
Women’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown (FS2)
Hockey
7 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Wisconsin (ESPNU)
GOLF
5 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)
7 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)
11 p.m.: Asian, Hong Kong Open (Golf)
Early Saturday
4 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: Huntington Prep (W.Va.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) (ESPN2)
NBA
7 p.m.: New Orleans at New York (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Charlotte at Utah (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:45 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7:30 p.m.: Ottawa at Detroit (NHL)
SOCCER
3 p.m.: English Premier, West Ham at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Santos Laguna at Tijuana (FS2)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International (Tennis)
7 p.m.: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
Early Saturday
3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
