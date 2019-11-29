AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)
7:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)
Early Saturday
4:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Football
Noon: Virginia Tech at Virginia (WXLV)
Noon: Texas Tech at Texas (WGHP)
Noon: Miami (Ohio) at Ball State (CBS Sports)
Noon: Toledo at Central Michigan (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m.: Missouri at Arkansas (WFMY)
2:30 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska (Big Ten)
3:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Washington State at Washington (WGHP)
4:15 p.m.: West Virginia at TCU (ESPN)
6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: South Florida at Central Florida (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
11:30 a.m.: Orlando Invitational, semifinal (ESPN2)
11:30 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, consolation game (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, semifinal (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, final (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, consolation game (ESPNews)
3 p.m.: DePaul at Minnesota (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, semifinal (ESPN2)
4:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, consolation game (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off, third place game (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, consolation game (ESPNews)
7 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Kentucky (SEC)
7 p.m.: Winthrop at Duke (ACC)
7 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic, Florida State vs. Tennessee (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational, final (FS1)
9 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, consolation (ESPNews)
9 p.m.: Morgan State at Ohio State (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Marshall at Florida (SEC)
9:30 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off, final (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic, VCU vs. Purdue (CBS Sports)
9:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, seventh place game (ESPNU)
10:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational, third place game (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, semifinal (ESPN2)
11:30 p.m.: Utah State at St. Mary’s (Calif.) (ESPNU)
Volleyball
1 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame (ACC Extra)
3 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ACC Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
1 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Duke (ACC Extra)
2 p.m.: Oregon State at Miami (ACC Extra)
6 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)
Early Saturday
4:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Detroit (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: New Orleans at Oklahoma City (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NHL
1 p.m.: New York Rangers at Boston (WXII)
7:30 p.m.: Nashville at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Union Berlin at Schalke (FS2)
