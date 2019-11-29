AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

7:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)

Early Saturday

4:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Football

Noon: Virginia Tech at Virginia (WXLV)

Noon: Texas Tech at Texas (WGHP)

Noon: Miami (Ohio) at Ball State (CBS Sports)

Noon: Toledo at Central Michigan (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m.: Missouri at Arkansas (WFMY)

2:30 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska (Big Ten)

3:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Washington State at Washington (WGHP)

4:15 p.m.: West Virginia at TCU (ESPN)

6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: South Florida at Central Florida (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

11:30 a.m.: Orlando Invitational, semifinal (ESPN2)

11:30 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, consolation game (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, semifinal (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, final (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, consolation game (ESPNews)

3 p.m.: DePaul at Minnesota (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, semifinal (ESPN2)

4:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, consolation game (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off, third place game (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, consolation game (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Kentucky (SEC)

7 p.m.: Winthrop at Duke (ACC)

7 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic, Florida State vs. Tennessee (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational, final (FS1)

9 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, consolation (ESPNews)

9 p.m.: Morgan State at Ohio State (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Marshall at Florida (SEC)

9:30 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off, final (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic, VCU vs. Purdue (CBS Sports)

9:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, seventh place game (ESPNU)

10:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational, third place game (FS1)

11:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, semifinal (ESPN2)

11:30 p.m.: Utah State at St. Mary’s (Calif.) (ESPNU)

Volleyball

1 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame (ACC Extra)

3 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ACC Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

1 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Duke (ACC Extra)

2 p.m.: Oregon State at Miami (ACC Extra)

6 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)

Early Saturday

4:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Detroit (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: New Orleans at Oklahoma City (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NHL

1 p.m.: New York Rangers at Boston (WXII)

7:30 p.m.: Nashville at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Union Berlin at Schalke (FS2)

Compiled by Trish Moore

