COLLEGES

Football

3:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Ohio vs. Nevada (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Central Florida at Houston (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Toledo at Ball State (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Wright State at Oakland (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Ohio State (FS1)

8 p.m.: Rutgers at Nebraska (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Kent State at Bowling Green (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Temple at Tulsa (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall (FS1)

Women’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence (FS2)

Hockey

7 p.m.: Western Michigan at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)

GOLF

6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: Patrick School (N.J.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) (ESPN2)

NBA

8 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas, NHL)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

6 p.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

Early Saturday

3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

