COLLEGES
Football
2 p.m.: Bahamas Bowl, Buffalo vs. Charlotte (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Frisco Bowl, Utah State vs. Kent State (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: NCAA Division III final, Wis.-Whitewater vs. Northern Central (Ill.) (ESPNU)
Men’s Basketball
6 p.m.: Central Connecticut State at Penn State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Binghamton at Pittsburgh (ACC)
7 p.m.: SMU at Georgia (SEC)
9 p.m.: Jacksonville at Clemson (ACC)
9 p.m.: North Dakota State at Marquette (FS1)
Women’s basketball
11 a.m.: Delaware State at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)
Noon: UNC-Asheville at Miami (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Illinois at Missouri (SEC)
2 p.m.: A&T at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)
Wrestling
7 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Nebraska (FS1)
GOLF
10 p.m.: European, Australian Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: Bowl Series, Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.) (ESPNU)
NBA
8 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State (ESPN)
NBA G LEAGUE
Winter Showcase
3 p.m.: Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m.: Erie vs. Oklahoma City (NBA)
5:30 p.m.: Westchester vs. Greensboro (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne (ESPNews)
10:30 p.m.: Grand Rapids vs. Memphis (ESPNews)
NHL
7 p.m.: Toronto at New York Rangers (NHL)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim (FS2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Mubadala World Championship (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.