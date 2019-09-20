AFL
5:30 a.m.: Richmond vs. Geelong (FS2)
Early Saturday
2 a.m.: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney (FS2)
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)
8:25 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)
9:30 a.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)
11:30 a.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
5 p.m.: Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports)
6 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup qualifying (NBC Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Xfinity, GoBowling 250 (NBC Sports)
Early Saturday
5:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Florida International at Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Utah at USC (FS1)
Men’s soccer
5:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Indiana (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC Extra)
8 p.m.: Duke at Clemson (ACC Extra)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Troy at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: USC at Baylor (ESPNU)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Winthrop (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: VCU at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at George Mason (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky (SEC)
8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Penn State (Big Ten)
GOLF
5 a.m.: EPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
2 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)
6 p.m.: Sanford International (Golf)
Midnight: Shinhan Donghae Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: T.W. Andrews at High Point Central (WMYV)
7:30 p.m.: Oak Grove at Lexington (WLXN 99.9)
7:30 p.m.: Mount Airy at North Surry (WIFM 100.9; WPAQ 740; WSYD 1300)
9 p.m.: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.) (ESPNU)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
2 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (MLB)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland (ESPN)
7 p.m.: New York Mets at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
10 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: World Cup, Japan vs. Russia (NBC Sports)
Early Saturday
12:30 a.m.: World Cup, Australia vs. Fiji (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Mainz at Schalke (FS2)
3 p.m.: Bournemouth at Southampton (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
7 a.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Moselle Open (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
