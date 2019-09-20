AFL

5:30 a.m.: Richmond vs. Geelong (FS2)

Early Saturday

2 a.m.: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney (FS2)

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

8:25 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)

9:30 a.m.: Xfinity practice (NBC Sports)

11:30 a.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

1:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

5 p.m.: Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports)

6 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup qualifying (NBC Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity, GoBowling 250 (NBC Sports)

Early Saturday

5:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

BOXING

10:30 p.m.: Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: Florida International at Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Utah at USC (FS1)

Men’s soccer

5:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Indiana (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ACC Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC Extra)

8 p.m.: Duke at Clemson (ACC Extra)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Troy at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: USC at Baylor (ESPNU)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Winthrop (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: VCU at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at George Mason (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky (SEC)

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Penn State (Big Ten)

GOLF

5 a.m.: EPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)

6 p.m.: Sanford International (Golf)

Midnight: Shinhan Donghae Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: T.W. Andrews at High Point Central (WMYV)

7:30 p.m.: Oak Grove at Lexington (WLXN 99.9)

7:30 p.m.: Mount Airy at North Surry (WIFM 100.9; WPAQ 740; WSYD 1300)

9 p.m.: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.) (ESPNU)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

2 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (MLB)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland (ESPN)

7 p.m.: New York Mets at Cincinnati (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

10 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: World Cup, Japan vs. Russia (NBC Sports)

Early Saturday

12:30 a.m.: World Cup, Australia vs. Fiji (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Mainz at Schalke (FS2)

3 p.m.: Bournemouth at Southampton (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

7 a.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Moselle Open (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

