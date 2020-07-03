AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.: West Coast vs. Sydney (FS2)

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.: F1, Austrian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

8:55 a.m.: F1, Austrian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

4:30 p.m.: IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix qualifying (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins at Samsung Lions (ESPN)

Early Saturday

4:55 a.m.: Korean, Kiwoom Heroes vs. KT Wiz (ESPN)

GOLF

3 p.m.: PGA, Rocket Mortgage Classic (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

TENNIS

Noon: Men, DraftKings All-American Team Cup (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Men, DraftKings All-American Team Cup (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

