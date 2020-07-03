AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: West Coast vs. Sydney (FS2)
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: F1, Austrian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
8:55 a.m.: F1, Austrian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
4:30 p.m.: IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix qualifying (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins at Samsung Lions (ESPN)
Early Saturday
4:55 a.m.: Korean, Kiwoom Heroes vs. KT Wiz (ESPN)
GOLF
3 p.m.: PGA, Rocket Mortgage Classic (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
TENNIS
Noon: Men, DraftKings All-American Team Cup (Tennis)
6 p.m.: Men, DraftKings All-American Team Cup (Tennis)
