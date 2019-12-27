COLLEGES

Football

Noon: Military Bowl, North Carolina vs. Temple (ESPN)

3:20 p.m.: Pinstripe Bowl, Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (ESPN)

6:45 p.m.: Texas Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Holiday Bowl, Southern Cal vs. Iowa (FS1)

10:15 p.m.: Cheez-It Bowl, Air Force vs. Washington State (ESPN)

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia (NHL)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship, United States vs. Germany (NHL)

NBA

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Orlando (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Golden State (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at New York Rangers (Fox Sports Carolinas)

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Colorado (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Wolverhampton (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 p.m.: Hawaii Open (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

