On the air
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck qualifying (FS1)
5:30 p.m.: NHRA qualifying (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck, Ford EcoBoost 200 (FS1)
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: Erik Vega Ortiz vs. Alberto Palmetta (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Marshall (CBS Sports)
9:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State (ESPN2)
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Georgia State at Duke (ACC)
7 p.m.: Tennessee Tech at UNC Greensboro (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: N.C. Central at Akron (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Western Carolina at Florida State (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Elon at Michigan (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at North Carolina (ACC)
9 p.m.: Gonzaga at Texas A&M (SEC)
Volleyball
2 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Mercer (ESPN3)
5 p.m.: N.C. State at Miami (ACC)
6 p.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Charleston Southern at High Point (ESPN+)
Women’s basketball
5 p.m.: Charleston Southern at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
Women’s soccer
6 p.m.: Utah vs. Duke (ACC Extra)
7 p.m: Navy vs. N.C. State (ACC Extra)
GOLF
3 a.m.: EPGA, Nedbank Challenge (GOLF)
1 p.m.: PGA, Mayakoba Classic (GOLF)
Early Saturday
2:30 a.m.: EPGA, Nedbank Challenge (GOLF)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: North Wilkes at West Stokes (WIFM 100.9)
NBA
7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (FSSE)
8 p.m.: Utah at Memphis (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Boston at Golden State (ESPN)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: CONCACAF, Canada vs. United States (ESPN2)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
12:45 p.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Nitto Finals (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: JSM Challenger (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.