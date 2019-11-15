On the air

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck qualifying (FS1)

5:30 p.m.: NHRA qualifying (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: Monster Energy Cup practice (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck, Ford EcoBoost 200 (FS1)

BOXING

10:30 p.m.: Erik Vega Ortiz vs. Alberto Palmetta (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Marshall (CBS Sports)

9:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State (ESPN2)

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Georgia State at Duke (ACC)

7 p.m.: Tennessee Tech at UNC Greensboro (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: N.C. Central at Akron (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Western Carolina at Florida State (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Elon at Michigan (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at North Carolina (ACC)

9 p.m.: Gonzaga at Texas A&M (SEC)

Volleyball

2 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Mercer (ESPN3)

5 p.m.: N.C. State at Miami (ACC)

6 p.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Charleston Southern at High Point (ESPN+)

Women’s basketball

5 p.m.: Charleston Southern at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

Women’s soccer

6 p.m.: Utah vs. Duke (ACC Extra)

7 p.m: Navy vs. N.C. State (ACC Extra)

GOLF

3 a.m.: EPGA, Nedbank Challenge (GOLF)

1 p.m.: PGA, Mayakoba Classic (GOLF)

Early Saturday

2:30 a.m.: EPGA, Nedbank Challenge (GOLF)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: North Wilkes at West Stokes (WIFM 100.9)

NBA

7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (FSSE)

8 p.m.: Utah at Memphis (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Boston at Golden State (ESPN)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: CONCACAF, Canada vs. United States (ESPN2)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)

12:45 p.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Nitto Finals (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: JSM Challenger (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments