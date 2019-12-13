COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: NCAA semifinals, Georgetown vs. Stanford at Cary (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: NCAA semifinals, Virginia vs. Wake Forest at Cary (ESPNU)

Football

7 p.m.: FCS quarterfinals, Northern Iowa at James Madison (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: FCS quarterfinals, Montana at Weber State (ESPN2)

Men’s basketball

8 p.m.: Colorado at Colorado State (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Indiana (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Creighton (FS1)

Volleyball

Noon: NCAA, Purdue at Baylor (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: NCAA, Texas A&M at Wisconsin (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: NCAA, Louisville at Texas (ESPNU)

11 p.m.: NCAA, Utah at Stanford (ESPNU)

GOLF

Noon: QBE Shootout (Golf)

3 p.m.: Presidents Cup (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Charlotte at Chicago (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota (ESPN)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Hoffenheim (FS2)

