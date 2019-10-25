AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)

2:55 p.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)

COLLEGES

Field hockey

5 p.m.: Boston College at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)

Football

6 p.m.: Columbia at Dartmouth (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: USC at Colorado (ESPN2)

Hockey

7 p.m.: Lake Superior at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Duke at Pittsburgh (ACC Extra)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Western Carolina (ESPN3)

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan (Big Ten)

6:30 p.m.: UT-Arlington at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ACC Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: UNC Asheville at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Boston College at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Indiana (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi State (SEC)

10 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA (ESPNU)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Western Carolina at UNC Greensboro (ESPN+)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: EPGA, Portugal Masters (Golf)

10:30 a.m.: EPGA, Portugal Masters (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

10:30 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Ledford at Oak Grove (WMYV; WLXN 99.9)

7:30 p.m.: West Wilkes at Elkin (WIFM 100.9)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

8 p.m.: World Series, Houston at Washington (WGHP)

NBA

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Utah at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

RUGBY

Early Saturday

4 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. New Zealand (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Köln at Mainz (FS2)

2:55 p.m.: Leicester City at Southampton (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Veracruz at Tijuana (FS2)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Elite Trophy (Tennis)

Early Saturday

1:30 a.m.: Elite Trophy (Tennis)

