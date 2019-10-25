AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)
2:55 p.m.: Formula One practice (ESPNU)
COLLEGES
Field hockey
5 p.m.: Boston College at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
Football
6 p.m.: Columbia at Dartmouth (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: USC at Colorado (ESPN2)
Hockey
7 p.m.: Lake Superior at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: Duke at Pittsburgh (ACC Extra)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Western Carolina (ESPN3)
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan (Big Ten)
6:30 p.m.: UT-Arlington at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ACC Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: UNC Asheville at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Boston College at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Indiana (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi State (SEC)
10 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Western Carolina at UNC Greensboro (ESPN+)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: EPGA, Portugal Masters (Golf)
10:30 a.m.: EPGA, Portugal Masters (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
10:30 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Ledford at Oak Grove (WMYV; WLXN 99.9)
7:30 p.m.: West Wilkes at Elkin (WIFM 100.9)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
8 p.m.: World Series, Houston at Washington (WGHP)
NBA
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Utah at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
RUGBY
Early Saturday
4 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. New Zealand (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Köln at Mainz (FS2)
2:55 p.m.: Leicester City at Southampton (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Veracruz at Tijuana (FS2)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Elite Trophy (Tennis)
Early Saturday
1:30 a.m.: Elite Trophy (Tennis)
